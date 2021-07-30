Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 324,377 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,377 shares during the quarter. UWM accounts for about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.63% of UWM worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

UWMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

