Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,133 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

