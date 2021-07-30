Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,468 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 227.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.95. 18,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $213.09 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

