Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 467,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.70 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

