Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

