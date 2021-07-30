Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $111,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,102 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,268. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

