HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of HollyFrontier worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

HFC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

