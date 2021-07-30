Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

