Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HKLD remained flat at $GBX 7.41 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday. 7,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,833. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £172.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.
About Hongkong Land
