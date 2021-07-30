Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $380,194.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $380,194.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,366,808 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

