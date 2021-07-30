Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.46 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

