Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,543,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $104.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after acquiring an additional 979,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

