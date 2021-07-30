Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,123 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.37% of Houlihan Lokey worth $62,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.98 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

