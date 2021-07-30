HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.29%.

Shares of HOCPY traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,730. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1-year low of $94.44 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Get HOYA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.