Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $116.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $156.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

