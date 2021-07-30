Hoylecohen LLC Sells 14,795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

