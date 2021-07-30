HSBC Downgrades Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Hold

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

LCSHF stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

