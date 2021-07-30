H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 36,923 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.58.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

