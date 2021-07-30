Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.82.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.