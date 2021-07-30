Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSON opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,489 shares of company stock worth $304,459. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

