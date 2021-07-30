Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.53. Hudson Global shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 13,557 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,489 shares of company stock worth $304,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.