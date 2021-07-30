Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $165,151.68 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $165,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

