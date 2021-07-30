Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715,999. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,584. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

