Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

HUN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $32.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

