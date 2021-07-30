HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) versus CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Head-To-Head Survey

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

This table compares HUTCHMED and CV Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHMED $227.98 million 31.92 -$125.73 million ($0.90) -46.72 CV Sciences $24.43 million 1.43 -$22.28 million ($0.22) -1.45

CV Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUTCHMED. HUTCHMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHMED and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A CV Sciences -96.46% -125.42% -55.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HUTCHMED and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHMED 0 0 3 0 3.00 CV Sciences 0 3 1 0 2.25

HUTCHMED currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 110.94%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUTCHMED beats CV Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products. The company is developing Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, an inhibitor for indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), B-cell malignancies, and immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and HMPL-689 for indolent non-Hodgkin's, follicular, marginal zone, mantle cell, diffuse large B cell, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic, and Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is developing HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; and HMPL-813 and HMPL-309 EGFR inhibitors. HUTCHMED (China) Limited has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. HUTCHMED (China) Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.