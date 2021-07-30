HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.32. HUYA shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 15,064 shares trading hands.

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 580,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

