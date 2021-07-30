HYCON Trading Down 1.4% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $343,031.40 and approximately $21,401.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00060131 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,987,229 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

