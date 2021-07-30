IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $81.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

