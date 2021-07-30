Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICNAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 79,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,019. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

