ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Hits $602.43 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, ICON has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $602.43 million and approximately $75.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,107,398 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.