ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $200.31 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

