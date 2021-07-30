IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $109.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 212.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 513,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

