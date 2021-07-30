Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $82,714.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idena has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,076,623 coins and its circulating supply is 46,588,552 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

