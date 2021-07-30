Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 434,972 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.