IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

