IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 156,297 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDOX shares. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised IDOX to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get IDOX alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The firm has a market cap of £309.01 million and a P/E ratio of 33.05.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.