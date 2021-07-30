IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 895.25 ($11.70). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 892 ($11.65), with a volume of 710,210 shares trading hands.

IGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 860.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

