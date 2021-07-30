IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $78.76

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.76, but opened at $72.94. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

