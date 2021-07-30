IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGIFF. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF remained flat at $$35.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.8522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.