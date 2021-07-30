IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.21. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.03, with a volume of 306,061 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

