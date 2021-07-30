IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.77

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.77 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 14136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

