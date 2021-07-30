IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $139.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,274. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.