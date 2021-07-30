Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $182.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.