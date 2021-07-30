IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of IMAX worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IMAX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.