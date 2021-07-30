Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.30

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IEM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 483 ($6.31). 517,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,830. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.55. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 332.50 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54).
About Impax Environmental Markets
