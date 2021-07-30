Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCPY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

