Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday.

INCPY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431. Inchcape has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

