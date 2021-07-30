Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of INCPY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431. Inchcape has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

