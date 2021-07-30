Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

