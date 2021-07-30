Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.83

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.83 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 159.15 ($2.08). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 1,887,034 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.95.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.